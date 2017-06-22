The Latest

June 22, 2017

Gonski to hurt Masada

MASADA College is the only Jewish school that will lose funding if the Gonski 2.0 proposals are passed by the Federal Senate.

Continue Reading...

national

June 26, 2017

Biran rings bell on inequality

ISRAELI Labour Party MK Michal Biran raised the issues of rising inequality and the unresolved Israeli–Palestinian conflict as key challenges facing Israel today.

June 25, 2017
Healing with love and laughter

June 23, 2017
Senator’s speech on Israel condemned

June 22, 2017
Arise Sir Frank

sport

June 22, 2017

Katz brothers’ judo journey

JUDO’S Katz brothers, who represented Australia at the Olympic Games in Rio last year, are edging towards top 20 world rankings as they prepare for the 2017 world championships.

June 22, 2017

Boys deliver at Victorian championships

A TRIO of Jewish teens who’ve trained together for a decade achieved outstanding results at the Victorian Artistic Gymnastics Championships held on the June long weekend – rising above their own expectations.

international

June 22, 2017

Jewish leaders condemn mosque attack

JEWISH community groups have condemned an attack on Muslim worshippers near a mosque by a man in a white van, being treated as terrorism by police.

June 22, 2017

Terror victim Hadas Malka mourned

HER smiling photos have captured the hearts of the nation. The country is this week mourning a young woman who everyone suddenly feels they knew – Hadas Malka.

arts

June 22, 2017

Husky headed for musical heights

Popular indie band Husky has drawn on new inspirations, including a year living in Berlin, to deliver an exciting new experimental album which has just been released. Yael Brender reports.

June 22, 2017

Multiculturalism shines at the Israel Festival

JERUSALEM, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of reunification, is going through a renewal of multiculturalism underscoring the richness of its diversity. 

competitions

June 26, 2017

Win a custom-designed challah board by Nikki Green

Judaica artist Nikki Green is giving away a hand-etched challah board made from local and sustainably-sourced Australian Jarrah wood to one lucky couple who has gotten married, or will be

June 22, 2017
Win tickets to ORAIII

opinion

June 22, 2017
No less loved in the eyes of God

THE saddest part about the uproar which plagued Rabbi Steven Greenberg’s recent Australian visit was that the substance of conversation that so desperately needs to be had within the heart of the Orthodox community never really got off the ground, writes Rabbi Yaakov Glasman.

Latest videos