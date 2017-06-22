The Latest
Gonski to hurt Masada
MASADA College is the only Jewish school that will lose funding if the Gonski 2.0 proposals are passed by the Federal Senate.
national
Biran rings bell on inequality
ISRAELI Labour Party MK Michal Biran raised the issues of rising inequality and the unresolved Israeli–Palestinian conflict as key challenges facing Israel today.
sport
Katz brothers’ judo journey
JUDO’S Katz brothers, who represented Australia at the Olympic Games in Rio last year, are edging towards top 20 world rankings as they prepare for the 2017 world championships.
Boys deliver at Victorian championships
A TRIO of Jewish teens who’ve trained together for a decade achieved outstanding results at the Victorian Artistic Gymnastics Championships held on the June long weekend – rising above their own expectations.
international
Jewish leaders condemn mosque attack
JEWISH community groups have condemned an attack on Muslim worshippers near a mosque by a man in a white van, being treated as terrorism by police.
Terror victim Hadas Malka mourned
HER smiling photos have captured the hearts of the nation. The country is this week mourning a young woman who everyone suddenly feels they knew – Hadas Malka.
arts
Husky headed for musical heights
Popular indie band Husky has drawn on new inspirations, including a year living in Berlin, to deliver an exciting new experimental album which has just been released. Yael Brender reports.
Multiculturalism shines at the Israel Festival
JERUSALEM, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary of reunification, is going through a renewal of multiculturalism underscoring the richness of its diversity.
competitions
Win a custom-designed challah board by Nikki Green
Judaica artist Nikki Green is giving away a hand-etched challah board made from local and sustainably-sourced Australian Jarrah wood to one lucky couple who has gotten married, or will be
opinion
No less loved in the eyes of God
THE saddest part about the uproar which plagued Rabbi Steven Greenberg’s recent Australian visit was that the substance of conversation that so desperately needs to be had within the heart of the Orthodox community never really got off the ground, writes Rabbi Yaakov Glasman.