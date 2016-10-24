72 hours to change the world

Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM), a global not-for-profit movement originating in Israel aimed at changing the lives of people living with disabilities, is coming to Australia for the first time this November, bringing together engineers, designers and coders (‘Makers’) and people living with disabilities (‘Need-Knowers’), to build real solutions in a 72 hour ‘Makeathon.’

The Makers and Need-Knowers will join forces in teams and work intensively together for three days, looking for an outcome that may ultimately change the lives of thousands of people living with disabilities the world over.

From aiding those who are visually impaired to navigate a smart phone, to prototypes that allow people who can’t feed themselves to eat independently, the impact TOM has had can be seen in the thousands of positive stories from around the world.

A key force in bringing the movement to Melbourne, Debbie Dadon AM, Chair of the Besen Family Foundation, said witnessing a 2015 Makeathon in Tel Aviv prompted her to get involved.

“I witnessed passionate and creative people coming together; the atmosphere was exciting, powerful, human and incredibly inspiring. We want to further the community for innovation, friendships and the exchange of unique experiences here in Melbourne,” Dadon said.

Teams will have access to cutting edge tools of modern manufacturing to develop bespoke assistive technologies, addressing everyday barriers, with a focus on how the result can also impact lives beyond the room.

TOM Global Creator of Opportunities, Michal Kabatznik, said: “TOM is an open-innovation platform that helps people help people. With the perfect combination of science, engineering and design, it’s rewarding to witness Makers understand the challenge and then work collaboratively with their Need-knower to provide a real life solution.”

TOM is seeking the best problem solvers in Australia to take part; those with a passion for engineering-oriented pursuits, unconventional tools and a hunger for real change.

The Makeathon will take place over three days from Monday November 28 to Wednesday November 30 at Swinburne University in Melbourne. Teams will be given a brief and then 72 hours to find a solution. All plans and prototypes created become freely available online.

“TOM was born from a joint vision of the Reut Group and the Schusterman Philanthropic Network that aims to positively impact the lives of 250 million people across the world in the next ten years, and we feel we are one step closer to achieving this goal by expanding the TOM global movement into Australia,” added Kabatznik.

If you want to register as a Maker or Need-knower, please contact Kylie Appel ASAP at [email protected] or on 0414 559 936.