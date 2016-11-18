A sensational Shabbat

MORE than 15,000 people from across NSW were among an estimated one million people worldwide who took part in the Shabbat Project this year, with over 90 events hosted by shuls, organisations, schools and other institutions across the community.

From challah bakes to cholent cook-offs, kids’ carnivals and havdalah services, there was something for people of all ages and all levels of affiliation. On Friday afternoon, 1500 people gathered at Bondi Beach for a musical Kabbalat Shabbat service.

“The stirring traditional tunes were contagious, with ladies dancing together in circles and men swaying arm in arm,” project leader Rabbi Benji Levy said.

Musical director Sam Weiss described the ceremony as an “unbelievably special way to bring in Shabbat, with such incredible ruach and energy at one of the world’s most iconic beaches”.

Participant Tali Roomer said she “loved every minute” of the service. “It felt so special to be bringing in Shabbat surrounded by ruach, love, music and tradition in a magical setting. It’s something I will always remember.”

Rabbi Levy said the energy was “electric … with communities seizing the opportunity to get creative by coming up with fresh and never-before-seen events”.

Meanwhile in Melbourne, the Shabbat Project culminated in a communal havdalah concert on Saturday evening, which saw 500 people gather to enjoy a musical farewell to Shabbat.

Among the highlights of the Shabbat Project in Melbourne this year were three large challah bakes, various events held in shuls across the community, and home-based celebrations of Shabbat.

Director Rabbi Moshe Kahn said it was the grassroots nature of the initiative this year which stood out. “Sure we had the large events which were all well attended and beautiful, but when I think of the success, it’s all about the individuals who took Shabbat home with them.” He estimated that more than 10,000 people in Melbourne took part in the global initiative in one way or another, and said the feedback has been “extremely positive”.

“It’s really beautiful, the community feeling that gets created through something like this,” he enthused.

See more pictures in this week’s AJN.

EVAN ZLATKIS AND PHOEBE ROTH