A site to behold

Chabad Youth director Rabbi Moshe Kahn (left) is excited about the organisation’s plan to purchase a campsite in the Victorian Alps. Photo: Peter Haskin

CHABAD Youth is on the verge of buying a campsite for the first time in the organisation’s history.

The $2.2 million project would allow the organisation to run camps all year-round, including Shabbatons and community retreats, and when the site is not being used by Chabad it can be rented out to cover the cost of the site.

The campsite, which has 200 beds but will be increased to accommodate 350, is located in the Great Dividing Range between Bright and Mt Hotham.

It has furnished lodges, dining rooms, a commercial kitchen, conference centre, indoor heated pool, indoor basketball court, squash court, recreation hall, two classrooms, laundry, kiosk and a reception area.

The site also has an outdoor sports area, which includes tennis courts, mini golf, basketball, barbecue areas, low ropes course, archery, open playing fields and a fire pit.

Chabad Youth director Rabbi Moshe Kahn said he’s extremely excited.

“We’re close to the dream, which is seeing thousands of young people of all backgrounds in a safe and secure area,” Rabbi Kahn told The AJN.

“This is my 18th year of doing summer camps,” he added.

“After my second year we saw there was a need for this and it’s taken a long time, and we’ve spoken about it and dreamed about it a lot, but now it could be real.

“The agreement has been signed, pending due diligence, and now we need the community’s support.”

Rabbi Kahn said the campsite is not only about a dream, but also financial stability because campsite rentals continue to increase.

“We have been running camps at a loss and with this opportunity we could, for the first time, be able to generate income from the site and make camps self-sustainable.

“We need to invest in the future generations of Jewish youth and keep camp costs down for our parents.”

Chabad Youth is now asking the community to help and will be holding a fundraising campaign next week for 24 hours.

“We are aiming to raise $1 million,” Rabbi Kahn said.

“Every dollar donated over those 24 hours will be matched by three donors, effectively quadrupling each donation.

“I am confident that we are going to get it if everyone gets involved.”

Chabad Youth has expanded its programs in recent years and now includes Sparks, which is designed to specifically target the wider Melbourne Jewish community with education programs for younger children; DaMinyan, a shul specifically for young adults; and Young Jewish Professionals, an educational, social and business networking group. It also runs a number of outreach programs such as iVolunteer, as well as functions for the wider community such as the Lag b’Omer Parade and Succot in Luna Park.

Donations will be accepted at www.charidy.com/campsite from 1pm on Monday, December 12, for 24 hours.

JOSHUA LEVI