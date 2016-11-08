Home / Galleries / Melbourne Photo Gallery / AJAX U 19 Grand Final

AJAX U 19 Grand Final

Melbourne Photo Gallery

VAFA Under 19 Grand Final. Trevor barker Oval. AJAX 5-5-35 lost to Old Haileybury 7-12- 54. Photos: Peter Haskin

