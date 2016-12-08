Aussie to head up Sinai peacekeeping force

AUSTRALIA is to deepen its role in Middle East peacekeeping, directing the force that safeguards the calm on the Israel-Egypt border.

Major General Simon Stuart is to command the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), consisting of more than 1000 soldiers from Australia, New Zealand, America, Columbia, Fiji and elsewhere, from a base between Rafah and Sharm El Sheikh. And with ISIL and other insurgents today operating near the border, in Sinai, the task is less simple than it was a few years ago.

“In the past it was relatively straightforward yet now it is much more complicated,” said Australia’s ambassador to Israel, Dave Sharma, noting that forces now face errant and stray fire from insurgents.

Sinai has been particularly chaotic over the past two years, with incidents including the downing of the Russian jet that broke up over Sinai last year, and a series of fatal attacks on Egyptian army bases on July 1 2015.

But Stuart’s experience positions him well to deal with insurgency. Until August 2013 he was commander of international forces in Uruzgan province of Afghanistan. His two years of service there earned him the Distinguished Service Cross award, and his previous service including a stint as Deputy Chief of Staff in Army HQ, earned him the Member of the Order of Australia in 2011.

Sharma said that Stuart’s selection is a tribute to his abilities and to Australia’s role in the Middle East. He commented: “It’s a recognition of the professionalism of our military and of the importance of the historic role we have played long-term in the Middle East and in achieving regional stability.”

Stuart takes over from Major General Denis Thompson of Canada on March 1.

“Australia has a long and proud history of contributing to international peacekeeping and peace building efforts,” said Minister for Defence Marise Payne. “The MFO’s selection of an Australian to lead their force is testimony to the high regard in which our contribution is held by the international community.”

NATHAN JEFFAY