Home / Galleries / Melbourne Photo Gallery / B’nai B’rith 2016 Eisteddfod B’nai B’rith 2016 Eisteddfod November 8, 2016 Melbourne Photo Gallery Share this story:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) 2016 B’nai B’rith Youth Music Eisteddfod at the Glen Eira Town Hall. Photos: Peter Haskin 18-9-16. B’nai B’rith Youth Music Eisteddfod. Amira Susskind. Photo: Peter Haskin AJAX U 19 Grand Final The story of Sholem Aleichem