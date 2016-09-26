Bringing in 5777 with the polls

MEMBERS of the Rabbinical Council of Victoria (RCV) executive last week met with both Premier Daniel Andrews and Opposition Leader Matthew Guy, in what has become a tradition in the lead-up to Rosh Hashanah.

The meeting with Andrews provided an opportunity to discuss areas of mutual concern and to thank the Premier for the ongoing support of his office and that of the Office of Multicultural Affairs and Citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Premier expressed his appreciation of the RCV’s religious leadership in the community and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the safety and security of the local Jewish community and Israel.

“Victoria is a better place thanks to the leadership and contribution of the Jewish community. It is always a pleasure to meet with rabbinical leadership before we head into the High Holy Days. I wish all Jewish people a Shanah tovah umetukah,” Andrews said.

Vice-president of the RCV Rabbi Daniel Rabin felt the meeting, which included a dvar Torah, prayers and honey cake, was particularly special this year.

“It is always a great honour for the RCV to have the opportunity to meet with the state’s Premier prior to the Jewish New Year. Premier Andrews continues to be extremely supportive of the important and crucial work that the RCV provides to the Jewish community of Victoria … We look forward to a continued strong and close relationship with the Premier’s office.”

Rabbi Rabin was similarly enthused about the meeting with Guy, who keenly took a turn at blowing the shofar.

“Matthew is a great friend of the Jewish community and Israel, and has on many occasions made time to be a guest speaker at various congregations in Melbourne,” Rabbi Rabin said.

Guy joined his Coalition colleagues in wishing the Jewish community a happy and healthy new year.

“It is always a pleasure to meet with the Rabbinical Council of Victoria to discuss what is happening in the Jewish community and to put my shofar playing skills to the test,” he quipped.

