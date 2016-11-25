Celebrating Zionism in Victoria

MORE than 300 people attended Zionism Victoria’s 78th annual assembly last Wednesday, which saw the prestigious Jerusalem Prize bestowed jointly upon MPs David Southwick and Marsha Thomson, co-conveners of the Victorian Parliamentary Friends of Israel.

The accolade is awarded annually by Zionism Victoria, the Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA) and the World Zionist Organisation to Australians who have worked consistently and tirelessly on behalf of Israel and the Jewish community.

On accepting the award, Thomson, the Labor member for Footscray, reminded the audience of the importance of supporting Israel.

“We are living through times of unpredictability with the rise of anti-Semitism and extremism,” she said.

“Today, when unfortunately so many people affected by propaganda perceive Israel as a geological problem, it is the Parliamentary Friends of Israel’s goal to showcase Israel as a vibrant democracy.”

Echoing Thomson’s sentiments, Southwick, the Liberal member for Caulfield, added: “It is crucial that we continue to engage with the global community in showcasing Israel as the innovation and multicultural capital that it is.”

The assembly also saw Zionism Victoria present its major achievements of the year, as well as future developments, in the areas of educational, cultural and social activities.

“In the 78 years that Zionism Victoria has existed, our primary goal of linking our community to Israel and sharing its story loudly and proudly has remained paramount,” said president Sharene Hambur.

Israeli ambassador Shmuel Ben-Shmuel congratulated the organisation on another successful year of operation. “The important work of Zionism Victoria and its partners results in creating strong ties between Australia and Israel.

“I believe that calling the Australian Jewish community a Diaspora would be an understatement because of its profound support of Israel,” he said.

Also on the night, director of the Lamm Jewish Library of Australia Leonie Fleiszig and executive director of Zionism Victoria Jane Rapke were farewelled as they prepare to depart from their respective roles.

“I feel honoured and privileged for the opportunity to work for such an exceptional organisation and wish Zionism Victoria ongoing success in its vital role of supporting Israel,” Rapke said.

“As a community, we will continue to embrace challenges and celebrate Israeli victories to deepen the connection between Israel and Australia.”

