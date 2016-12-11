Chanukah lights up Vic Parliament

CHANUKAH celebrations started early at Victoria’s Parliament House on Monday (December 5) when Premier Daniel Andrews lit the chanukiah.

Andrews, pictured lighting the chanukiah with Rabbi Chaim Herzog of Chabad of Melbourne CBD, praised the community for its “focus on family, focus on hard work, focus on philanthrophy, focus on always fighting for fairness, focus for never settling for anybody being treated badly in our city and our state”.

Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs Inga Peulich said that Chanukah was a perfect time to continue fighting for what was right, both within the Australian community and beyond.

“Let us share the inspiration of Chanukah, let light lead the way to goodness, let’s reaffirm our commitment to all that is good and pledge to fill homes, our community, our nation with love, wisdom and courage to always stand up for what is right and what is decent,” she said.

AJN STAFF