Get set for Limmud Fest

KOSHER cocktails, Jewish yoga and acro balance are just some of the activities on offer during Limmud Fest from November 25 to 27.

Over a weekend at Myuna Bay, Lake Macquarie, more than 35 presenters including four international speakers will run programs for hundreds of participants.

“While the exploration of Jewish ideas is the central focus of the weekend, there will also be outdoor activities for the whole family,” said organiser Sharon Berger, adding that Limmud Fest is supported by Shalom but run by volunteers.

Other activities include kayaking, a ropes course, tennis courts, a playground, a soccer field and a swimming pool, music, meditation and a silent disco, as well as the opportunity to take part in Shabbat celebrations and meals.

Volunteer co-chair Anna McGann said, “We have an amazing program that’s been difficult to put together, because at any point in time, people are spoilt for choice about which sessions to attend because there are just so many good ones. And we are really excited to have moved to Myuna Bay this year because the event has expanded and outgrown its previous location in Somersby.”

Among the presenters are American spoken word poet Caroline Rothstein, who will offer workshops on Jewish identity, holiness and body image; and ACT -visiting scholar in residence and maharat in training Eryn London, who will speak about ageing and the immortal woman.

For those with an interest in political affairs, Israeli journalist and Arab-Affairs expert Elhanan Miller will be discussing the Sunni-Shia divide in the modern Middle East, the Arab Spring and Palestinian terror, while international community development expert Rabbi Robert Kaplan will be leading a program on the American election’s effect on Israel and the New York community.

As well as sessions and outdoor activities for adults, madrichim (youth leaders) will run the program for primary -school-aged children, also offering a -first-time teen program. There will also be some programming available for the under-fives.

“Whatever people’s religious observance or practices, the intention of the weekend is to create an inclusive environment for everyone,” Berger said.

For more information visit www.shalom.edu.au/event/limmud-fest.

YAEL BRENDER