Jeremy from the Block

Real estate agency Gary Peer has been chosen to sell one of the highly sought-after apartments on Channel Nine’s The Block when it goes to auction on November 12.

The Block is an Australian reality television series which follows a handful of couples as they compete against each other to renovate houses or apartments and sell them at auction for the highest profit.

Jeremy Rosens, director of Gary Peer’s St Kilda office and the selling agent appointed for the property, explained that this season of The Block has seen a 1920s art deco soap factory in Port Melbourne split into apartments.

The apartment he will sell is designed and renovated by Melbourne couple Sasha Wright-Neville and Julia Treuel, one of five teams competing this season.

He enthused that their apartment boasts “stunning views of the city”, being north-facing and on the highest level.

They have chosen to create a “bling” apartment with a Hollywood Regency Palm Springs style.

“It has a brilliant floor plan that flows seamlessly, and the attention to detail is on display wherever you look,” Rosens said. “From the moment you step inside, it really does wow everybody.”

Rosens has worked with the pair before, having sold their home in Elsternwick last year to The Bachelor’s Sam Wood.

“We’re beside ourselves to have our wonderful agent and friend Jeremy Rosens representing us this year,” Treuel and Wright-Neville said.

“We first met Jeremy last year when he sold our own property. He totally won us over and we couldn’t be happier to be tackling The Block together.”

Having been a real estate agent for 17 years, 15 of those at Gary Peer, Rosens said this was quite a coup.

“First of all, The Block concept continues to capture the imagination of a nation of property-mad people, so for us it is awesome to get that kind of exposure both locally and nationally to show everyone what we can do when selling their prized asset.

“Secondly the product that the girls have produced is first class and will rival any local prestige development… [And] finally it’s great to get another opportunity to work with Julia and Sasha after such an amazing result we achieved for their Elsternwick home. They really know how to produce a quality finished product.”

Gary Peer director Phillip Kingston will conduct the auction on the day.

PHOEBE ROTH