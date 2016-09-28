Last of the founding fathers

Shimon Peres has passed away at the age of 93.

AUSTRALIAN leaders have added their voices to the chorus of world leaders paying tribute to the last founding father of Israel, Shimon Peres, who passed away at the age of 93 on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said, “Australia mourns the passing of Shimon Peres, his life was as eventful as it was long: his passion for the State of Israel, which he helped found, as strong as his commitment to peace.

“Shimon Peres was a fierce defender of Israel’s security and its ability to defend itself. He was equally a tireless advocate for peace.

“Shimon Peres had a special fondness for Australia.

“He spoke emotionally of the sacrifices made by Australians who fell in World War 1 in the Middle East, so far from home, and he would recall warmly the friendliness and informality of the Australian diggers stationed in Israel during World War II.”

Describing Peres as “a towering figure in the 20th and 21st centuries, with an unwavering commitment to both Israel’s security, and peace in the Middle East”, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said, “I had the pleasure of meeting Shimon Peres in recent years – I’ll never forget his warmth and remarkable presence.”

Hailing “a true statesman, the kind of which the world rarely sees”, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg said Peres “will be greatly missed but his legacy of a secure and prosperous Israel will live on”.

Federal shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said that Israel has lost one of its finest leaders. “I was fortunate enough to meet Shimon Peres several times during his life and was always impressed by his optimism, humanity and appreciation of the strong bonds between Israel and Australia,” Dreyfus told The AJN.

“Mr Peres was a man deeply intertwined with the history of Israel. He was there at the beginning, when the modern State of Israel was founded.

“He was the man who helped achieve one of the biggest steps toward peace in the Middle East, through the Oslo Peace Accord, for which he was later deservedly awarded a Nobel Peace Prize.

“He was truly an icon for Israelis and will be sorely missed by the people he led as prime minister and president.”

The sentiment was echoed by Member for Melbourne Ports Michael Danby, who said, “We are saddened by the passing of Shimon Peres, undoubtedly one of the greats of Israel, bridging the nation from its modern foundation to its high technology future.”

Hailing Peres as “an elder statesman, a visionary and a man of peace”, Israel’s ambassador to Australia Shmuel Ben-Shmuel said the former president was “one of the defining figures of modern Israel, he was the last of a generation of Israeli statesman present at the birth of the State of Israel in 1948”.

He added, “Peres was a vocal advocate and driver of Israel’s pursuit of peace until his very last day. Israel bows its head in remembrance of a great man who helped build the modern State of Israel and who witnessed and shaped our history.”

US President Barack Obama said, “There are few people who we share this world with who change the course of human history, not just through their role in human events, but because they expand our moral imagination and force us to expect more of ourselves.

“My friend Shimon was one of those people.”

Members of his family were gathered by Peres’ bedside in the hours before his death after his health suddenly declined.

Admitted to the Sheba Medical Centre two weeks ago after telling his doctor he felt weak, the -93-year-old suffered a massive haemorrhagic stroke.

He was sedated and placed on a respirator and doctors thought he was improving, but on Tuesday it was reported that the neurological damage to Peres from the stroke was irreversible.

Announcing that his father had passed away, Peres’ son Chemi said the veteran politician had worked tirelessly for the Jewish State.

“Throughout his 70 years of public service he was committed to Israel,” Chemi said.

“My father used to say you are only as great as the cause you serve.

“He had no interest other than serving the people of Israel, for whom he had great love.

“Today we sense the entire nation of Israel and the global community mourn this great loss.

“We share this pain together.”

At the time of going to press, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was yet to address the nation. However, his office said that he and his wife Sara expressed deep personal sorrow over Peres’ passing.

JOSHUA LEVI