Life-changing technology

IMAGINE a smartphone that can be used by people who are paralysed, or new technology that enables people in wheelchairs to go on guided mountain treks.

Some of Israel’s brightest innovators have already made this possible – and they are heading to Sydney in the second half of October as part of an Israeli assistive technology trade mission, hosted by the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce (AICC).

Rowee Benbenishty from Sesame Enable, which produces the world’s first head movement-controlled smartphones and tablets, told The AJN “We are hoping to open channels to provide our solutions to any and all Australians who can benefit from this technology, and we are looking to find distribution partners”.

“Approximately 1.8 million Australians are estimated to have a disability which causes a severe limitation in the core activities of communication, mobility and selfcare,” Benbenishty said.

“Mobile connectivity equals social inclusion and, until now, the mobile revolution has almost completely overlooked people who cannot use touch-controlled devices.”

In partnership with Google and Beit Issie Shapiro, more than 1000 Sesame phones, which can also be controlled using voice recognition technology, have been donated to people in need in Israel.

Other companies in the delegation are online disability community marketplace provider Yooocan.com, speech disorder therapy application NiNiSpeech and Paratrek, a start-up specialising in helping people with mobility issues to enjoy the great outdoors.

Paratrek founders Omer Zur and Ziv Demeter developed an all-terrain wheelchair – the Trekker – and a website and apps to help people with disabilities find and plan safe, guided outdoor activities with recommended tour operators.

“We would love to have our Trekkers available in Australia. We hope to expose Australians to the idea that it’s possible for people who are physically impaired to go bushwalking,” Zur said.

Delegates will be presenting at Startup Week Sydney, the Asia Pacific Impact Investment Summit and an AICC luncheon, and will hold meetings with government agencies and organisations in the disability sector.

SHANE DESIATNIK