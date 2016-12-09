MAI’s new board members

MACCABI Australia (MAI) has three new board members.

Julian Dunne, Daniel Parasol and Dean Rzechta were elected to the national board of Australia’s largest Jewish sporting organisation at the MAI annual general meeting late last month.

MAI president Barry Smorgon said he was delighted that the organisation has attracted such a high calibre of young talent.

He particularly welcomed the appointment of Dunne, who is the head of marketing and insights at the Australian Football League (AFL) and will take over the marketing portfolio on MAI’s board.

“This is an area where Maccabi has been in search of genuine expertise and we look forward to the experience and talent Julian brings,” Smorgon said.

Parasol, who is a partner at Evans and Partners and represented Australia at the 1997 Maccabiah Games, will join the fundraising portfolio; and Rzechta, who is the managing director of a property development and investment company and was recently inducted into the Maccabi Victoria Hall of Fame, will join the national sport portfolio.

After two years on the board, Ian Sandler stepped down at the AGM.

Smorgon will be assisted on the board by nine other members, including Maccabi Victoria president Brian Swersky, Maccabi Western Australian president Joan Hillman and Maccabi NSW president Danny Hochberg.