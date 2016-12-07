Home / Galleries / Melbourne Photo Gallery / Mazel tov, it’s your barkmitzvah! Mazel tov, it’s your barkmitzvah! December 7, 2016 Melbourne Photo Gallery Share this story:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Temple Beth Israel held it’s inaugural Barkmitzvah ceremony at Alma Park. Photos: Peter Haskin Mitzvah Day in Melbourne Rabbi resigns from roof bodies