Melbourne hosts Israeli champions

FOUR Israeli windsurfers are in Melbourne competing at the Sailing World Cup Final this week.

Noy Drihan (pictured), who won the Youth European Championship and finished second at the Youth World Windsurfing Championships earlier this year, is competing in the women’s RS:X competition alongside fellow Israeli Noga Geller.

Drihan spoke to The AJN ahead of the competition this week. “I’ve always wanted to come to Australia,” she said.

“I’m in the youth group so for me this competition is about improving myself and getting some experience.”

Drihan is aiming for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“There are a lot of testing processes ahead but I’m working hard.”

In the men’s RS:X competition Israeli windsurfer Yoav Omer, who won the Youth World Windsurfing Championships this year, are competing.

Omer has had a meteoric rise through the world windsurfing rankings in the last year from outside the top 100 up to 52nd position, despite being only 18 years old. Competitors from 36 nations will compete until Sunday in the water of St Kilda in the World Cup Final.

The Israeli competitors started competing on Tuesday, with the medal race to take place on the weekend.

Israel’s only Olympic gold-medallist is windsurfer Gal Fridman.