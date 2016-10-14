New Maccabi table tennis club in full swing

Front: 2016 Maccabi NSW Table Tennis Club Junior Championships runner-up Coby New (left) and winner Luca Calderon-Havas. Back row: David New, club coach Guy Fainbloom, Petrie Calderon and club president Danny Beran. Photo: Shane Desiatnik

AFTER several years of hibernation, Maccabi Table Tennis Club is back in Bondi Junction and building nicely towards a new era of social and competitive play.

Reformed three months ago, the club recently held its first junior table tennis championships, which drew a healthy field of more than 20 players and was won by 12-year-old Luca Calderon-Havas, who edged out Coby New, 11, in two close sets, 11-8, 11-7.

A trophy presentation was held on October 9 and both boys were presented with ribbons.

The club meets every Sunday from 6pm to 8pm for social games and supper for juniors (ages 10-18) and adults (over 45s) under the guidance of club coach Guy Fainbloom.

The club intends to introduce a junior competition on the first Sunday of the month and an adults competition on the third Sunday of the month.

President Danny Beran said “This is really an opportunity to build a community for table tennis players of all abilities”.

“All over the Jewish community there are families who have table tennis tables in their garages covered with cobwebs – it’s time to wipe off those cobwebs, start playing again and being part of a welcoming new club based in Bondi Junction.

“We have an active executive team and a good base of enthusiastic junior and senior players – we are hoping to build on that because a club can only succeed if it is patronised.”

The club already has a strong team that is currently coming fourth out of 10 in C Grade in the Hurstville-Sutherland Table Tennis Association competition, consisting of Beran, Leonard Miroshnik, Zwieca Berman, Geoff Tofler, Joel Palan and Osip Flashershtein.

“We hope to have more teams playing in that competition, but our main aim is to build a real sense of community.”

For more information about the club, phone 8579 0444 or email [email protected].

SHANE DESIATNIK

