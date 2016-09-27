New Year, new Yeshivah … finally

YESHIVAH parents will soon be able to vote for their board of management for the first time.

The school’s constitution and new structure is currently being assessed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and should be approved by October 4.

Once ASIC has approved the new structure, Yeshivah Beth Rivkah School Limited (YBRSL) and Chabad Institutions of Victoria Limited (CIVL) will be formed with the newly created Yeshivah Centre Limited (YCL) as an overarching organisation.

As a result, when ASIC approves the structure on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the current trustees will automatically vacate their positions and nominations will open for the CIVL and YBRSL board of management.

“We’re very excited to be able to open up the membership to the parents and the community,” Yeshivah Centre’s community liaison spokesperson Yudi New said.

“We look forward to those who have something to contribute to putting their hands up and building a better future going forward.”

Nominations to join as a member, and nominate for a board, of the new organisations will be open from October 5.

Yeshivah expects that nominations will remain open until October 27 and then voting will take place from October 31 until November 15.

One week later, after the annual general meeting, the results of the elections will be announced to the community.

Five of the nine board members of the YBRSL will be elected by parents, with at least one of those board member being a vocational Chabad rabbi. The other four board members will include Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Groner and three members appointed by the YCL.

The CIVL board will comprise Rabbi Groner and eight people elected by members.

A member must be shomer Shabbat and a paid-up existing member of one of the various shuls within the Hotham Street complex, or, subject to the board of management’s discretion, any other person resident in Victoria who personally identifies as an adherent of Chabad and who has paid a membership fee -prescribed by the board.

The YCL board will include three members from the CIVL and YBRSL boards, Rabbi Groner and two people appointed by the seven other board members.

JOSHUA LEVI