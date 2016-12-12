ESTHER Friedman has spent much of her life outdoors. As a teenager on the basketball court, to many years spent playing tennis, to a lifelong love of fishing, swimming, and later, lawn bowls. Today she still goes on daily walks in the park.

But for this 107-year-old, the key to her longevity is simply not to give it too much thought.

“That’s the secret,” Esther says. “Forget your age and just keep going.”

Esther was born in Palestine in 1909, the youngest of four siblings. When she was three, the family moved to Melbourne. It took six weeks on a ship.

She married her late husband in 1935, and together they had two daughters. In her professional life she worked as a bookkeeper.

Today, Esther has six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren – with the 11th born just last month.

Amazingly, she lived independently at home until she was 102, when she moved into aged care at Victoria by the Park in Elsternwick. This was after she had a fall and broke her hip – the only time she’s ever been in hospital, aside from having children.

Similarly remarkable, Esther played tennis until well into her 80s, lawn bowls until she was 98, and bought a new car at the age of 96. “The salesman said, ‘I’ve never sold one to a 96-year-old before,’” she recalls.

At Victoria by the Park, Esther socialises with other residents, goes out on bus trips, and even plays games on the computer.

“I’m sometimes amazed that I’m 107,” she admits.

Indeed, she turned 107 in October, and The AJN believes she may be the oldest Jewish person living in Australia.

“She’s remarkable, and everybody knows that,” daughter Ruth tells The AJN. “She doesn’t complain; she’s very positive. We’re very lucky.”

PHOEBE ROTH