Home / Galleries / Melbourne Photo Gallery / Peres memorial

Peres memorial

Melbourne Photo Gallery

Memorial for Shimon Peres at the Beth Weizmann Community Centre.  Photos: Peter Haskin

26-10-16. Memorial for Shimon Peres at Beth Weizmann. Cello player. Photo: Peter Haskin
26-10-16. Memorial for Shimon Peres at Beth Weizmann. Photo: Peter Haskin