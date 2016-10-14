Polgar to head up AUJS

THE Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS) has announced its executive for 2017, with Sydney student Isabella Polgar set to take the helm.

Currently the vice-president of AUJS NSW, Polgar was appointed the national chairperson for 2017 at the national AGM in Sydney at the end of last month.

The 22-year-old has been involved in AUJS for two-and-a-half years, including taking part in two of its international programs, and serving as the secretary for the University of New South Wales last year during her undergraduate degree.

Taking on the role of national chairperson, she plans to continue to build on the projects established by this year’s executive, as well as honing in on international programs, and the recently launched Susan Wakil fellowship.

She said taking up a membership with AUJS can benefit Jewish university students in a variety of ways.

“AUJS is an amazing union where there’s really something for everyone,” Polgar told The AJN. “If you’re in it for the social aspects – you want to come to the Purim party or have a bite to eat on campus – there’s something for you. If you’re in it for the international programs, AUJS can do that for you. If you’re interested in political activism, AUJS is there for you.”

Polgar, who is currently undertaking a Masters of Nursing at the University of Sydney, did not attend a Jewish day school and said -becoming involved with AUJS has been integral in engaging her with the Jewish community.

“I really found my Jewish identity with AUJS,” Polgar said. “This has been my road into the Jewish community … I really would love to work further within the Jewish community after AUJS.”

She added that for students who did attend a Jewish day school, it is important that they remain active in the Jewish community once they begin university.

Also making up the 2017 executive are vice-chairperson Alexandra Kowal, treasurer Zack Garkawe, political affairs director Ariel Zohar, conferences convener Jade Katz, campaigns coordinator Ariel Mekler-Peled, and leadership and development officers Joshua Moses and Erin Gordon.

Outgoing national chairperson Michael Fisher welcomed the incoming group.

“Isabella and Alexandra will lead a team of exceptional young leaders, deeply committed to enhancing our community and creating more opportunities for Jewish students,” Fisher said.

“I have full confidence in their leadership, and look forward to celebrating with them the successes of next year.”

PHOEBE ROTH