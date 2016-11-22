Shabbat cheer for patients

Patient Beth Gorley with (from left) Julie Binstead, manager of pastoral services at Cabrini Hospital Malvern, Beit Rafael volunteer Shoshana Kranz, and Allen.

FOR Cabrini Hospital Malvern patient Beth Gorley, her stay in hospital has been sweetened with some Shabbat TLC, now that Jewish patients are receiving a weekly delivery of a Shabbos Box.

Each Friday morning, a group of volunteers from Jewish patient-support group Beit Rafael give Jewish patients a presentation box of goodies – two small bread rolls, salt, a piece of cake, chocolates, grape juice, battery operated candles, and a kiddush cup, among other items.

“Patients and volunteers were visibly touched by this new activity and it is anticipated that over a period of time all major Melbourne hospitals will be included,” said Shimon Allen, convenor of Beit Rafael.

The initiative is now being extended to include Cabrini Brighton, Cabrini Prahran and Caulfield Hospital.

Meanwhile, Beit Rafael’s complimentary crisis accommodation at three apartments in Melbourne, for families with relatives in hospital, is about to enter its fifth year.

The apartments are located within easy access of the Royal Children’s, Royal Melbourne, Royal Women’s, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Monash Medical Centre and Cabrini Malvern.

Another initiative in constant demand is the Beit Rafael Medical Shuttle service, which transports community members to all types of medical appointments.

For more information on Beit Rafael’s services, call 0421 408 522 or visit www.beitrafael.org.

AJN STAFF