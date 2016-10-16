Shalom to a new leader

Incoming Shalom CEO Tamara Samuel with her husband Jonathan and their four children.

SHE has big boots to fill, but Tamara Samuel is looking forward to the challenge of replacing Shalom’s CEO Hilton Immerman in November, when he retires after almost three decades of impactful leadership.

Already familiar with some of Shalom’s programs and events through attending Limmud Oz, the Sydney Jewish Writers’ Festival and reading books from PJ Library to her young children, Samuel said, “I am incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to lead a communal organisation whose mission and values are close to my heart.

“And I’m excited to be working with a dedicated and talented team to build on the legacy that Hilton has established in his 28 years with the organisation.

“I strongly believe that engagement in our community and culture enhances and supports our everyday lives and challenges.”

Samuel brings to Shalom 20 years of commercial experience, including senior roles at Boston Consulting Group and the Commonwealth Bank.

She has been a member of JCA’s Strategic Planning Committee for the last six years. She was involved in the introduction of the PJ Library and Y2i (Youth to Israel) to Sydney.

Shalom president Jonathan Leib said, “We are excited to have attracted a professional of Tamara’s calibre and communal passion.

“It speaks to the quality of the programs that Shalom provides and the opportunity it has to enhance engagement in our community.”

Paying tribute to Immerman for “his 28 years of loyal service to Shalom”, Leib said Shalom’s innovative programs – including Limmud, PJ Library, Shalom Baby, Shalom Theatre and the Shalom Gamarada Indigenous Residential Scholarship Program – “have all been introduced to the community under Hilton’s leadership”.

At the 2016 Graf Oration last month, Immerman said he would like to think he is leaving Shalom in much better shape than when he began his post.

“It’s an exciting time for Shalom, which has reinvented itself this year and rebranded, but its mission remains the same – to challenge and engage Jews of all ages to take another step on their Jewish journey, through thought-provoking and innovative programs and events.”

A communal farewell reception for Immerman will be held by Shalom in late November.

