Skinner to speak at NAJEX commemoration

HEALTH Minister Jillian Skinner will reflect on her family’s military experiences when she addresses the NSW Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen & Women’s (NAJEX) Remembrance Day commemoration and wreath-laying ceremony next month.

Skinner is the daughter of a soldier who served in Borneo and New Guinea during World War II and the wife of a naval officer of 30 years standing, who served with the Royal Australian Navy on HMAS Hobart in Vietnam.

During Skinner’s early career as a journalist she visited Vietnam during the war, including a brief visit to Nui Dat to interview Australian troops.

“War has a lasting effect on so many people. We remember those who have paid with their lives, many others who were injured and the families who have been forever affected by the loss of loved ones,” Skinner told The AJN this week.

“NAJEX plays an important role as advocate and support to ex-servicemen and women, as well as educating both Jews and non-Jews about their role in history.”

She added that it will be an “honour” to represent Premier Mike Baird at the commemoration, “where I will reflect briefly on my family’s experiences but more broadly on the gratitude we feel for all men and women who have served in theatres of war”.

NAJEX president Charles Aronson said the ceremony is a “significant event to remember and honour those Jewish servicemen and women who have served in the Australian defence forces since 1863, when the 1st Australian Rifles was formed”.

“We especially recognise those who made the supreme sacrifice. We remember with gratitude, those who fought for the freedoms we so much enjoy as Jewish Australians today,” Aronson said.

NAJEX’s new patron, Governor of New South Wales General David Hurley, will be among the attendees at the event, and will present the NAJEX Centenary of Anzac Award for Bravery to senior firefighter Eddie Vaysbakh of Fire & Rescue NSW.

The award is in recognition of Vaysbakh’s participation in a highly dangerous operation at a fuel terminal at Banksmeadow in July 2013 when 130,000 litres of petrol gushed out, exposing a large area to a massive risk of explosion.

Vaysbakh was part of a team that attended the site, made an assessment of the extraordinary situation, secured the leak and then contained the risk of explosion by spraying foam on the pool of leaked fuel some 50 metres long.

“All members of the community are invited to experience this important annual event,” Aronson said.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 6 at 9.45am at the Sydney Jewish Museum. For more information, call 0419 471 595.

EVAN ZLATKIS