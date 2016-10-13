Turnbull, Shorten honour Peres

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull signs a condolence book in Canberra in honour of Shimon Peres. Pictured next to him is president of the Senate, Stephen Parry.

PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull signed the condolence book for former Israeli prime minister and president Shimon Peres in Canberra on Monday (October 10).

Turnbull, who is pictured with Senator Stephen Parry, the president of the Senate, also spoke about Peres in Parliament on Monday, referring to him as a powerful advocate for a two-state solution.

“He said, ‘The Palestinians are our closest neighbours, I believe they may become our closest friends,’” Turnbull told the House of Representatives.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, who also signed the condolence book, said he met Peres on a number of occasions and noted that he was the last of Israel’s founders.

“From the first days of modern Israel, to its seventh decade, Shimon Peres served his nation,” Shorten said.

Later this month the Melbourne Jewish community will have the opportunity to commemorate Peres at a ceremony on Wednesday, October 26 at Beth Weizmann.

JOSHUA LEVI