A model citizen

FOR 18-year-old Sabine Jamieson, her experience on Australia’s Next Top Model was something she never could have imagined.

The former student of Emanuel School in Sydney was named runner-up in Tuesday night’s finale on Fox8 – a reality she says is only now beginning to set in.

“I’m just so grateful for the whole experience,” Jamieson told The AJN on Wednesday. “I absolutely loved it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

She said she learnt a great deal throughout the competition, and enthused her highlight was a trip to Milan, which saw the final four girls modelling high-end brands in Italy’s fashion capital.

Jamieson grew up in Byron Bay but relocated in the last couple of years to Sydney, where she was better positioned to pursue a career in the industry, and lived there with her grandparents Sandra and the late Yoram Gross.

She has just been signed with the prestigious Priscillas Model Management, and plans to base herself in Sydney to pursue her modelling dream.

“I think I really just love the whole creative process,” she commented.

Jamieson is pictured right with winner Aleyna FitzGerald.

AJN STAFF