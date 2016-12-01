Aussie-funded school ravaged by fire

One of the devastating fires in Israel last week. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

As the flames made their way though Haifa, they wreaked devastation at a children’s village built in large part by Australian donations.

Pets in the animal therapy facility were burned alive at Ahuzat Yeladim, the flagship project of WIZO Australia, shortly after all students were rushed away from the village, most of them still unable to return this week.

The head of the village for at-risk children, Yossi Saragossi, told The AJN that he watched the fire rip through part of the village, consuming parrots, hamsters and other pets, as well as an entire building and a large part of the electrical system.

As The AJN went to press, much of the village, where plaques pay tribute to the hundreds of Australian donors who helped to build the infrastructure and who keep the place running, was still without electricity. Most of the children were still being hosted by another WIZO village.

Together with two other staff members, Saragossi fought the fire, using hoses and buckets. “We were able to save the place, me and two staff,” he told The AJN.

“It was very emotional, very sad. When I eventually got home after being at Ahuzat Yeladim for more than 40 hours, I cried a lot, I collapsed.”

He said that he felt the need to fight the fires because “you feel you need to protect your home, and this is my home; it’s my life.”

Saragossi said that he estimates damage at a million shekels. On Tuesday, the state confirmed that arson was to blame in Haifa, Zichron Yaakov and seven other locations, meaning that householders and institutions will be entitled to state compensation – but it’s unclear how quickly this will be available and how comprehensive the state payments will be. At first, the village seemed safe.

“Five minutes before I gave the order to evacuate I was in touch with someone at the Ministry of Education, and he said, ‘It’s no problem, the fire is far from you.’ But we then saw that the fire was heading towards the boarding school and I told staff and students to get out.

“It looked very scary, it was very dangerous – I didn’t think, I just evacuated.” Asked if he feels angry following discussions of arson, he said:

“I don’t feel angry. It’s very sad but I’m optimistic. I took the kids who have come back and told them I promise you that we’ll fix everything and it will be better than it was.”

In a letter to members, WIZO Australia president Paulette Cherny wrote, “Whilst of course we are grateful that all the children were relocated … the trauma I am sure will have long lasting effects on them.”

She added, “WIZO has stepped in to assist families in distress who have lost everything.

“They are supplying clothes, food, water and where necessary shelter. WIZO as always is at the forefront of helping the citizens of Israel and to this end, I am calling on all our WIZO members to rally for an emergency appeal.

“I turn to you my WIZO chaverot to rally to see what we over here in Australia can do to assist with this dire situation.”

To make a donation to the fire appeal, call WIZO Victoria on (03) 9272 5588, WIZO NSW on (02) 9387 3666 or WIZO Australia on (03) 9272 5656. All donations over $2 are tax deductible.

NATHAN JEFFAY