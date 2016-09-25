By royal appointment

CELEBRATIONS were in full swing last weekend for Reddam House student Daniel Rotenstein, who has been named a Queen’s Scout, the highest youth award achievable in the scouting movement in the Commonwealth.

“It’s a very prestigious and worthwhile achievement,” said 3rd Rose Bay Judean Scout group leader Leon Waxman. “You have to be a very special person, with excellent leadership skills and all-round experience. Daniel has been working towards this for more than three years.”

Wearing an honorary 3rd Rose Bay (Judean) Scout Group scarf, NSW Attorney-General and Member for Vaucluse Gabrielle Upton attended the celebration of Rotenstein’s achievements.

“I was delighted to honour Daniel, the first 3rd Rose Bay Judean Scout in 13 years to receive the prestigious Queen Scout award,” Upton told The AJN. “Daniel has worked hard over many years to achieve the highest youth award and I am proud that his commitment has now been richly rewarded.

“The 3rd Rose Bay Judean Scouts are a very special group in my electorate, being the only remaining Jewish Scouts group in Sydney. I thank them for their generous contribution across our local community.”

Rotenstein received his Queen’s Scout Certificate from NSW Governor David Hurley at Government House last month.

To be eligible for the award, applicants are subjected to a rigorous selection process, including an interview with a district commissioner and a review by national commissioners.

Rotenstein told The AJN, “I feel honoured to be worthy of such a prestigious award. There are 18 badges that are needed [to qualify], which range from basic outdoors skills to scouting values. The badge that took the longest time was ‘Outdoors’, which was flying solo in a powered plane. Being in the air was definitely the highlight – that’s what all other preparations lead to.”

YAEL BRENDER