Fellowship to empower next generation of leaders

THE Australasian Union of Jewish Students (AUJS) has launched the Susan Wakil Fellowship program to empower the next generation of Jewish leaders by giving them skills, knowledge and networks necessary to create meaningful change.

The fellowship is open to thousands of Jewish students across university campuses in Melbourne and Sydney.

Students who are chosen will be given resources and funding to implement projects that contribute to the student community and campus life at their university.

“The fellowship is structured to build pioneering leaders that transcend the existing social equilibrium and drive transformational change,” AUJS national chairperson Michael Fisher said.

Over the course of the year-long program, the students will tour America and learn from social and political experts.

They will participate in masterclasses held by experienced community organisers, policy developers, politicians and journalists in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, New York and Washington DC.

The aim of the fellowship is to help young people contribute to Australian and tertiary societies over a broad range of issues.

The fellowship was founded after an agreement between the Susan and Isaac Wakil Foundation and AUJS, who had a mutual aspiration to increase civic participation between Jewish students and the wider Australian community.

“The scale and professionalism of the fellowship is without precedent,” Fisher said.

The students will receive personal mentoring by respected professionals in their field of interest and, post-fellowship, will have the opportunity to pursue internships with social, political and non-government organisations.

AUJS will select the entries which best suit its aim to foster a greater community on campus.

Applications close October 25.

For more information go to aujs.com.au/Fellowship or call Raphael Mengem on (03) 9272 5624.

DANIEL SHANDLER