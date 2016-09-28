‘Peres in his final hours’

The family of Israel’s former President and Prime Minister Shimon Peres are by his bedside after the 93-year-old’s health took a dramatic turn overnight.

Peres suffered a stroke two weeks ago and it was thought that he was improving, but last night it was revealed that he has suffered irreversible brain damage.

According to family and doctors he has stopped receiving life-save treatment, is unconscious, in a grave condition and is “fighting for his life”.

Someone close to the family has told Israeli media that Peres is in his final hours.

