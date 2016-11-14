Rapke stepping down

AFTER more than half-a-decade, Jane Rapke has decided to step down as executive director of Zionism Victoria at the end of this year.

“It’s been an amazing journey in a pivotal professional role,” Rapke told The AJN this week, “and after five-and-a-half years I’m leaving the organisation for a new executive director to build on our strong foundation.”

During her time with the organisation, she implemented a range of initiatives in youth engagement, community events and affiliate consultation and involvement, bonding the Jewish and general communities at the political and social levels.

Much of her work focused on Zionism Victoria’s role as the owner of the Beth Weizmann Community Centre and Lamm Jewish Library of Australia, and the transformation of the precinct into a thriving community hub, which houses the library, the Kook Community Kitchen, and Do Good Labs Co-Working Space, as well as several other community organisations.

Asked to name highlights, Rapke recalled organising the community’s solidarity rally for captured Israeli solider Gilad Shalit. The opening of the revamped Lamm Library and “watching the community fall in love with our new community hub” was another red-letter day, she said.

Zionism Victoria president Sharene Hambur said Rapke “brought to this important community role a unique skill set together with incredible passion and energy for our community and Israel. Jane’s contribution to both Zionism Victoria, Beth Weizmann and to our community over a number of years cannot be underestimated.”

Reflecting on her innings, Rapke said being executive director of a community roof body is “the best job in the Jewish community, and I can recommend it to anyone seeking a fulfilling and challenging next step in their career”.

Rapke will remain with Zionism Victoria until the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition to a new executive director and to support the professional staff as they begin planning for 2017.

