Senior Israeli analysts to address community

COMMUNITY members will have the opportunity to hear from the former National Security Advisor to Israeli Prime Minister BenjaminTikkun Olam Makers (TOM), a global not-for-profit movement originating in Israel aimed at changing the lives of people living with disabilities, is coming to Australia for the first time this November, at a public event later this month in Australia.

Maj Gen (res) Yaakov Amidror is headlining a group of senior analysts who are coming to Australia for the Be’er Sheva Dialogue, an annual military to military exchange facilitated by the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA) in Israel, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

Maj Gen (res) Amidror will be joined at the public events by BESA director Prof Efraim Inbar, a professor of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University and expert on the Middle East balance of power, and prominent Israeli journalist, author, television personality and political commentator Ehud Yaari.

The topic for the public events is “Israel in a changing and challenging Middle East”.

“This is unmissable opportunity to hear from three of Israel’s brightest minds about the complexities of the region,” AIJAC executive director Colin Rubenstein said.

“We are at this time witnessing geopolitical shifts that will affect the Middle East for decades to come.

“The intervention of Russia has seen the Syrian civil war begin to turn in the regime’s favour, while Iran, invigorated by the P5+1 nuclear deal, is vying to increase its influence across the region.

“In the meantime, Israel has seen new avenues of communication open up with one-time foes that share her concern about Tehran’s belligerence.

“The perspectives of these three experts will help in understanding exactly what is occurring and what the longer-term effects may be.”

The annual Be’er Sheva dialogue is in its second year after successfully launching in Israel last year.

Former IDF commander Maj Gen (res) Gershon Hacohen, co-founder of the Washington-based Hudson Institute Dr Max Singer, BESA researcher Dr Alon Levkowitz and BESA Senior Research Associate Dr Eitan Shamir are also coming to Australia to participate in the defence and security exchange.

“The Dialogue is a valuable opportunity for top Australian and Israeli minds to collaborate on areas of mutual interest and further solidify the close relationship between our two countries,” Rubenstein said.

Last year, prominent Australians including Shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, Western Australian Senator Linda Reynolds, former ASPI chairman Stephen Loosley and former senior Australian Army officer Maj Gen Jim Molan (ret) travelled to Israel for the Be’er Sheva Dialogue.

The public event in Melbourne is being held in conjunction with JCCV and UIA on Sunday, October 30, 7:30 pm at Beth Weizmann Community Centre and the Sydney public will be held in conjunction with ZCNSW and UIA on Wednesday, November 2, 7:30pm at Central Synagogue.